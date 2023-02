PSL 2023: Imad Wasim’s 80 in vain as Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings

Lineups

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Karachi Kings Tuesday by two runs during the second match of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) eighth edition at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.Sharjeel Khan, Matthew Wade, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Qasim Akram, Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim, Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir.Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Neesham, Shakib Al Hasan, Wahab Riaz, Khurram Shahzad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Salman Irshad.