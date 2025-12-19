PSL 11: Registration of foreign players begins

KARACHI, DEC 19: The registration process for foreign players has officially begun for the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 11), marking a key step in preparations for the upcoming season.

According to PSL officials, the last date for registration has been set for January 20, 2026. Interested international players have been invited to complete the registration process within the stipulated timeframe to be eligible for the league.

PSL 11 is scheduled to be played from March 26 to May 3, 2026, promising another action-packed season of top-tier T20 cricket.

In a major development, the auction for two new PSL teams will be held in Islamabad on January 8. The event will be broadcast live, allowing fans to witness the expansion of the league in real time.

With the addition of two new franchises, the number of teams in the Pakistan Super League will increase from six to eight, a move aimed at enhancing competition, expanding the league’s footprint, and providing more opportunities for both local and international players.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that every effort was being made to hold the PSL 11 matches at the Muzaffarabad stadium.

A Board of Governors (BoG) meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the PCB chairman where he also approved the second phase of reconstruction at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi.