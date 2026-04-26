PSL 11: RawalPindiz win toss, opt to bowl first against Hyderabad Kingsmen

KARACHI, APR 26: RawalPindiz won the toss and decided to bowl first against Hyderabad Kingsmen in the second last group match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

The Kingsmen are currently ranked sixth on the points table and must secure a convincing victory to qualify for the playoffs after bolstering their points tally to 10, besides surpassing Lahore Qalandars — who are at the fourth position — in terms of net run rate.

While the exact margin required will only be clear after the first innings, the Kingsmen are likely to need a win of around 85 runs or a successful chase within approximately 10 overs.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindiz have already been eliminated from the tournament after a disappointing campaign, managing just one win from their nine matches so far.

Squads

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Marnus Labuschagne (c), Hassan Khan (vc), Usman Khan, Akif Javed, Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Ali, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Glenn Maxwell, Hammad Azam, Riley Meredith, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Rizwan Mehmood, Saad Ali, Tayyab Arif, Maheesh Theekshana and Ahmed Hussain.

RawalPindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Sam Billings, Jalat Khan, Yasir Khan, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Amir, Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Dian Forrestor, Asif Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Razaullah, Mohammad Amir Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Cole McConchie, Usman Khawaja and Saad Masood.