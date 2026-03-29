PSL 11: Quetta Gladiators open account with victory against Hyderabad Kingsmen

LAHORE, MAR 29: Saud Shakeel-led Quetta Gladiators claimed their first Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 triumph as they defeated Hyderabad Kingsmen by 40 runs at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 175, Kingsmen were restricted to 134-8 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of an exceptional bowling performance by Gladiators’ bowling attack.

Saim Ayub was the first to fall after smashing back-to-back fours in the opening over. He scored eight off four deliveries before being undone by a sharp, unplayable bouncer from Alzarri Joseph.

In the following over, second opener Maaz Sadaqat was dismissed for a second-ball duck by Abrar Ahmed, leaving the side reeling at 17-2 in 1.2 overs.

Kingsmen failed to build momentum and lost their third wicket inside the powerplay as Abrar struck again, dismissing Usman Khan cheaply for 14 off 18 balls, including two fours.



Saad Ali and Marnus Labuschagne then attempted to stabilise the innings, adding crucial runs to take the total past the 50-run mark.

However, Usman Tariq made an immediate impact in his first over, removing Saad Ali for seven off 12 deliveries as Kingsmen slipped to 51-4 in nine overs.

Skipper Saud then chipped in with the ball and struck in his first over, claiming the key wicket of Marnus Labuschagne, who scored 23 off 21 balls, including three fours, reducing Kingsmen to 57-5 in 9.4 overs.

Irfan Khan Niazi and Hassan Khan then put together a decent partnership, keeping the scoreboard ticking and guiding the total past the 100-run mark.



The 48-run stand was eventually broken when Ahmed Daniyal dismissed Hassan Khan, who had played a fine knock of 31 off 19 deliveries, including three fours and a six, leaving Kingsmen under pressure at 105-6 in 15 overs.

Abrar struck again to hand Kingsmen another blow, dismissing Irfan Khan for 33 off 25 deliveries, including two fours and two sixes. Ahmed Daniyal then joined the attack and removed Hammad Azam for six off eight balls, adding further pressure on the side.

Hyderabad ended their innings losing eight wickets, falling short of the target, with Maheesh Theekshana unbeaten on two and Riley Meredith scoring three runs.

Shamyl was declared Player of the Match.



Batting first, the Gladiators notched up 174-8 in their allotted 20 overs after going off to a decent start as their openers, skipper Saud and Shamyl, began adding runs from the outset.

However, Riley Meredith struck on the final delivery of the second over, dismissing Saud after he had scored a run-a-ball four, giving his side the early advantage as the Gladiators were reduced to 21-1.

In the fourth over, Meredith struck again, providing another crucial breakthrough by dismissing Rilee Rossouw for a five-ball duck.

Shamyl Hussain then joined forces with Hassan Nawaz, as the pair aimed to stabilise the innings, taking the team past the 50-run mark.

Their partnership of 50 runs eased the pressure, allowing them to score at regular intervals and put pressure on the Kingsmen’s bowling attack.

Shamyl was in fine form, raising his bat for back-to-back fifties in PSL 11.

However, the 89-run stand was broken when Meredith struck yet again, dismissing Shamyl Hussain after an exceptional knock of 54 off 41 balls, which included three fours and three sixes.

Hassan continued to pile on the runs, reaching his fourth PSL fifty, with Khawaja Nafay joining him at the crease.

However, Maheesh Theekshana turned the game with his bowling in the 15th over, claiming two quick wickets.

He dismissed Nafay for six off four deliveries, including one four, and followed it up by sending wicketkeeper-batter Ben McDermott back to the pavilion for a duck.

Tom Curran smashed boundaries in the final overs of the innings, helping his team’s total soar past the 150-run mark.

Akif Javed bowled the final over, claiming two crucial wickets—first dismissing Curran for 31 off 18 balls, which included one four and three sixes, and then removing Alzarri Joseph for a duck.



Abrar Ahmed came to the crease and hit back-to-back fours, taking a single on the final delivery to finish unbeaten on nine off three balls, while Ahmed Daniyal contributed six runs off eight deliveries.

Riley Meredith was Kingsmen’s standout bowler, claiming 3/38 runs in four overs, while Maheesh Theekshanan and Akif Javed contributed two wickets each.