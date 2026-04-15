PSL 11: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, opt to field first against Quetta Gladiators

KARACHI, APR 15: Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in the 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

The two sides have met 26 times, with Zalmi holding a narrow edge with 13 wins, while the Gladiators have secured 12 victories, and one match ended in no result.



Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Kusal Mendis (wk), Farhan Yousuf, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Aeron Hardie, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit Ali, and Ali Raza.

Quetta Gladiators: Shamyl Hussain, Saud Shakeel (c), Rilee Rossouw, Hassan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Tom Curran, Jahandad Khan, Ahsan Ali, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, and Usman Tariq.

Head-to-head

Traditional rivals Zalmi and Gladiators have come face-to-face 26 times since the advent of the marquee league.

The 2017 champions dominate the head-to-head record with 13 victories, closely followed by the previous edition’s runners-up, who have 12 triumphs to their name.

Their last meeting came in the landmark 10th edition of the marquee league, which saw the 2019 champions registering a thumping 64-run victory.

Matches: 26

Peshawar Zalmi: 13

Quetta Gladiators: 12

No Result: 1

Form Guide

The two teams enter the fixture with contrasting momentum as Zalmi are unbeaten after playing six matches, winning five, while their match against Islamabad United was abandoned due to rain in Lahore. The 2017 champions, as a result, sit at the summit of the standings with nine points.

Gladiators, on the other hand, started their campaign with a narrow 14-run defeat at the hands of Karachi Kings before registering their first victory over Hyderabad Kingsmen in the subsequent fixture.

The 2019 champions failed to stretch their winning run and succumbed to back-to-back defeats at the hands of Islamabad United and Multan Sultans, respectively, until eventually thumping RawalPindiz by 61 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi: W, W, W, W, NR (most recent first)

Quetta Gladiators: W, L, L, W, L