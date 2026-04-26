PSL 11: Islamabad United win toss, opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans

KARACHI, APR 26: Three-time champions Islamabad United won the toss and decided to bowl first against Multan Sultans in the 40th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Head-to-head

The two sides have come face-to-face 19 times in the PSL, and three-time champions United hold a slight edge in the head-to-head record with 10 wins, while Sultans have nine victories to their name.



Their most recent meeting came earlier in the ongoing PSL 11, which saw Sultans prevail comfortably by five wickets with eight balls to spare.

Matches: 19

Islamabad United: 10

Multan Sultans: 9

Form guide

The United and Sultans enter the fixture with similar momentum as both teams have three victories each in their respective last five completed matches.

Sultans are placed second with 12 points in nine matches, closely followed by United with 11 points in as many games.

Although both teams have already qualified for the PSL 11 playoffs, the upcoming fixture is of great significance as the winning side will seal a top-two finish and set up the Qualifier clash with leaders Peshawar Zalmi.

Multan Sultans: L, W, W, L, W (most recent first)

Islamabad United: W, L, W, L, W