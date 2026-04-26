PSL 11: Hyderabad Kingsmen qualify for playoffs with victory over Rawalpindiz

Kingsmen bowl out Pindiz for 136 after setting 245-run target in second last group match

KARACHI, APR 26: Hyderabad Kingsmen qualified for the playoffs after beating Rawalpindiz by 108 run in the second last group match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

Defending 244, the Kingsmen bowled out the Pindiz for 136 in 17.1 overs.

Asked to bat first, the Kingsmen were powered by blistering contributions from Usman, Perera, Maxwell and Maaz Sadaqat, as they tore into the Pindiz bowling attack throughout the innings.

Skipper Marnus Labuschagne fell early, clean bowled by Ben Sears for five off five balls in the second over after striking a boundary.

Maaz and Usman then steadied the innings with an aggressive 50-run partnership, taking the Kingsmen past the 50-run mark.

However, Amad Butt broke the stand at 54, removing Maaz for 28 off 11 deliveries, which included five fours and a six, with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan completing a sharp catch. The Kingsmen were reduced to 64-2 in 5.1 overs.

Usman continued his attacking approach, registering his fifth PSL half-century while dominating the bowling with regular boundaries. Saim Ayub briefly joined him but was dismissed for 12 off six balls, including a four and a six, by Asif Afridi.

Usman and Perera then combined to take the innings past the 100-run milestone before Saad Masood struck twice in a single over to swing momentum.

Usman was dismissed for a blazing 54 off 26 balls, featuring four fours and four sixes, while Irfan Niazi fell for a first-ball duck, leaving the Kingsmen at 119-5 in 9.2 overs.

Perera and Maxwell rebuilt the innings in style, keeping the scoreboard ticking and forming a strong partnership that took the side beyond 200 in the 17th over.

Maxwell, in particular, took the attack to the bowlers, reaching his maiden PSL fifty and helping the pair cross a 100-run stand.

Their 108-run partnership ended in the final over when Maxwell was run out by Sam Billings after a superb 70 off 37 deliveries, which included eight fours and three sixes.

Perera brought up his fourth PSL fifty and remained unbeaten on 50 off 30 balls, hitting five fours and a six, while Hassan Khan added a quick 16 to push the total to a formidable 244-6.

The Kingsmen are currently ranked sixth on the points table and must secure a convincing victory to qualify for the playoffs after bolstering their points tally to 10, besides surpassing Lahore Qalandars — who are at the fourth position — in terms of net run rate.

While the exact margin required will only be clear after the first innings, the Kingsmen are likely to need a win of around 85 runs or a successful chase within approximately 10 overs.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindiz have already been eliminated from the tournament after a disappointing campaign, managing just one win from their nine matches so far.