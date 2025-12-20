PSL 11 bidding deadline shifted to Dec 24

ISLAMABAD, DEC 20: The new deadline for submission of bids for the two new teams in the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been set for December 24.

Sources divulged on Saturday that the deadline for submitting bids for the two new PSL teams has once again been changed. The first deadline for bid submission had earlier been fixed for December 15, while the second date was set for December 22. However, franchises have now been given additional time.

The sources pertaining to the development said that the names of eligible bidders for the new PSL franchises will be announced on December 27, while the formal auction for the new teams will be held on January 8.