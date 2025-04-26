PSL 10: Rizwan, Kamran steer Sultans to 185/3 against Qalandars

LAHORE: Skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Kamran Ghulam struck pivotal half-centuries to guide Multan Sultans to an imposing total against Lahore Qalandars in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, the Sultans posted a challenging 185/3 in their 20 overs, anchored by a game-changing unbeaten fourth-wicket stand between Rizwan and Ghulam.

The visitors made a cautious start before opener Yasir Khan injected some momentum, smashing a six and a four before falling to a sharp delivery that ended the opening stand.

Yasir contributed a quick 24 off 18 balls, hitting three boundaries and a maximum.

Rizwan then stitched two small partnerships — first with Usman Khan and then with Shai Hope — who chipped in with 18 off 14 and nine off nine balls, respectively.

With the scoreboard at 70/3 in 10.1 overs, Kamran Ghulam joined Rizwan at the crease, and the pair stabilised the innings with a composed and aggressive unbeaten 115-run stand.

Rizwan top-scored with an unbeaten 76 off 48 balls, featuring six boundaries and three sixes, while Ghulam supported brilliantly with a 31-ball 52 not out, which included two fours and four sixes.

Earlier. Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bowl first against Multan Sultans.

The last time these teams met just four days ago, the Sultans pulled off a commanding 33-run victory despite their otherwise disappointing campaign. That result tightened an already close head-to-head record that currently stands at 10-9 in Lahore’s favor from their 19 previous encounters.

Lahore Qalandars come into this match with solid momentum in their title defence campaign. Captain Shaheen Afridi has marshaled his resources effectively, with their explosive batting lineup and pace attack proving particularly formidable at their home ground. Their previous loss to Multan represents a rare stumble in what has otherwise been a consistent tournament.

Multan Sultans (6th position) have endured a difficult season thus far, securing just one victory – their recent triumph over these same Qalandars. Captain Mohammad Rizwan has been their sole consistent performer, and they’ll be desperate to build on their previous success to kickstart a late tournament revival.

Lahore Qalandars will most probably reply on Sam Billings, the English wicketkeeper-batsman who found his rhythm in recent matches and looks increasingly comfortable in the middle order.

Daryll Mitchell, the Kiwi batsman has accumulated 144 runs in just 4 innings at a strike rate exceeding 150, including one half-century will be bolstering their approach and Shaheen Afridi, the captain himself with a dual threat with bat and ball was exemplified in last season’s nail-biting final against these same opponents, where his 44 off 15 balls proved decisive. With the same approach they are a force to reckon with.

As of Multan Sultans, their skipper Mohammad Rizwan has been in sublime form despite his team’s struggles, amassing 226 runs in 5 innings at an average above 55. The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Usman Khan demolished Lahore’s bowling attack in their previous meeting with a blistering 87 off just 36 deliveries.

Usama Mir, the spinner has proven his worth in this fixture before, once claiming a PSL record 6/40 against Lahore. With provided resources, Sultans can bounce back anytime.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman and Daryl Mitchell (all platinum), Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza and Kusal Perera (all diamond), Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan and Zaman Khan (all gold), David Wiese, Asif Ali, Asif Afridi, Muhammad Akhlaq and Rishad Hossain (all silver), Momin Qamar and Momin Azab (both emerging), Muhammad Naeem, Salman Ali Mirza and Tom Curran (all supplementary).

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Usama Mir and Michael Bracewell (all platinum), David Willey, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Khan (all diamond), Chris Jordan, Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Hasnain (all gold), Faisal Akram, Akif Javed, Gudakesh Motie, Josh Little and Tayyab Tahir (all silver), Shahid Aziz and Ubaid Shah (both emerging), Muhammad Amir Barki, Ashton Turner and Yasir Khan (all supplementary).