PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators win toss, opt to bowl first against Islamabad United

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to bowl first against Islamabad United in the 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

In a major setback for United, captain Shadab Khan was ruled out of today’s encounter against Quetta Gladiators.

According to an official statement, Shadab experienced discomfort in his groin while batting during last night’s match against Peshawar Zalmi. Following the game, the team’s medical staff arranged a precautionary scan to assess the extent of the injury.

The franchise stated that the scan report is still awaited and any further updates on Shadab’s fitness will be shared once results are received. For now, he has been rested from the match as a preventive measure.

Shadab’s absence is a big loss for the team, both as a leading all-rounder and as captain. His leadership and contributions with both bat and ball have been crucial throughout the tournament.

For the unversed, the defending champions are at the summit of the PSL 10 standings with five victories in seven matches and would need to win the upcoming contest to maintain their stay at the top.

Squads

Islamabad United: Naseem Shah (platinum), Azam Khan, Imad Wasim and Jason Holder (all diamond), Haider Ali, Salman Ali Agha and Ben Dwarshuis (all gold), Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Andries Gous, Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Irshad (all silver), Hunain Shah and Saad Masood (both emerging), Kyle Mayers and Riley Meredith.

Quetta Gladiators: Finn Allen, Faheem Ashraf and Mark Chapman (all platinum), Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir and Rilee Rossouw (all diamond), Akeal Hossein, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Saud Shakeel (all gold), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Haseebullah Khan and Khurram Shahzad (all silver), Kyle Jamieson and Hasan Nawaz (both emerging), Mohammad Zeeshan, Danish Aziz, Kusal Mendis and Sean Abbott (all supplementary).