PSL 10: Qalandars crush United to set up final clash with Gladiators

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars stormed into the final of Pakistan Super League Season 10 with a dominant victory over Islamabad United in Eliminator 2 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Friday.

Chasing a daunting 203-run target, the United’s star-studded batting unit unfolded on a meagre 107 in 15.1 overs.

Middle-order batter Salman Ali Agha top-scored for the three-time champions with a 26-ball 33, followed by skipper Shadab Khan, who made 26 off 14 deliveries, while the rest of their batters failed to amass double figures.

For Qalandars, skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza and Rishad Hossain picked up three wickets each.

Earlier, Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi’s decision to bat first paid dividends as his team’s batting unit yielded 202/8 in 20 overs.

The hosts, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they lost experienced opener Fakhar Zaman (12) in the second over with just 13 runs on the board.

Following the early blow, Naeem put together a crucial 70-run partnership for the second wicket with Abdullah Shafique, during which he also brought up his third PSL half-century.

The opening batter, however, soon fell victim to Imad Wasim in the ninth over and walked back after scoring a 25-ball 50, laced with seven fours and two sixes.

Shafique followed suit 15 balls later, courtesy of a sensational catch by United captain Shadab Khan off James Neesham.

The right-handed batter could muster a cautious 25 off 24 deliveries with the help of three boundaries.

Following the back-to-back dismissals, Kusal Perera took charge of Qalandars’ batting expedition and bolstered their total with belligerent hitting.

The left-handed batter top-scored for the home side with a 35-ball 61 until getting cleaned up by Tymal Mills in the final over.

He was also involved in crucial partnerships with compatriot Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Asif Ali, who made notable contributions, scoring 22 and 15, respectively.

Mills was the standout bowler for the United, taking three wickets for 42 runs in his four overs. Salman Irshad played a supportive role with two wickets, while Neesham and Imad made one scalp apiece.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bat first against Islamabad United.

Both teams, with two and three PSL titles respectively, are all fired up to secure a place in the final against Quetta Gladiators on May 25.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Fakhar Zaman, Kusal Perera, Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Jahandad Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Momin Qamar (E), Mohammad Azab (E), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Naeem (E).

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah (both platinum), Azam Khan and Imad Wasim (both diamond), Haider Ali, Salman Ali Agha and Ben Dwarshuis (all gold), Rumman Raees, Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Irshad (all silver), Hunain Shah and Saad Masood (both emerging), Mohammad Faiq, Sahibzada Farhan, Muhammad Shahzad, Alex Hales, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Tymal Mills and Riley Meredith (all supplementary).