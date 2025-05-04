PSL 10: Karachi Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE: Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in the 24th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Kings have made significant changes to their squad for the ongoing PSL 10, as injuries continue to disrupt their lineup.

Fast bowler Fawad Ali has been ruled out of the next few matches after sustaining a hamstring injury.

To address this, Kings have brought in fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani to replace Adam Milne, who was previously ruled out of PSL 10 due to a knee injury.

Dahani, who previously represented Multan Sultans from 2021 to 2024, has featured in 27 PSL matches, claiming 39 wickets at an average of 20.84 and an economy rate of 9.10.

In another change, the team has added Saad Baig — the promising wicketkeeper-batter and captain of Pakistan’s U19 team — as Fawad’s replacement in the Emerging Category.

Saad has already made an impression in two appearances this season, including a spirited cameo against Islamabad United.

Currently, Karachi Kings sit in fourth place on the PSL 10 points table, with four wins and three losses from seven matches, accumulating eight points. The Qalandars are placed at number three on the PSL points table, winning four matches from their eight fixtures.

Lahore had the upper hand the last time these two sides clashed in the PSL 10, cruising to a dominant 85-run victory.

Heading into the upcoming match, the Karachi Kings will be buoyed by their emphatic 87-run win over an out-of-form Multan Sultans side on May 1.

The Qalandars, too, are riding a wave of form, having thrashed Islamabad United by 88 runs on April 30 before their May 1 fixture against Quetta Gladiators was washed out due to rain.

Lahore’s batting has been bolstered by the in-form opening duo of Abdullah Shafique and the explosive Fakhar Zaman, while Shaheen Shah Afridi continues to impress with the ball.

The Kings, meanwhile, will be banking on skipper David Warner—despite his recent dip in form—and Tim Seifert to provide the spark with the bat.

Squads

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Abbas Afridi, James Vince, Hasan Ali (VC), Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza, Shahnawaz Dahani, Riazullah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Kane Williamson, Saad Baig, Mohammad Nabi, Mirza Mamoon and Ben McDermott.

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman and Daryl Mitchell (all platinum), Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza and Kusal Perera (all diamond), Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan and Zaman Khan (all gold), David Wiese, Asif Ali, Asif Afridi, Muhammad Akhlaq and Rishad Hossain (all silver), Momin Qamar and Momin Azab (both emerging), Muhammad Naeem, Salman Ali Mirza and Tom Curran (all supplementary).