PSB’s step for Promotion of Sports; Cash Awards of 8.2 million distributed

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: A grand ceremony was held under the auspices of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Wednesday to honor national heroes who showcased outstanding performances in international competitions, raising Pakistan’s flag high.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination, Rana Sanaullah Khan, attended the ceremony along with Federal Secretary Mohyuddin Wani and DG PSB Muhammad Yasir Pirzada. Cash awards totaling 8.2 million rupees were distributed among 36 athletes who brought glory to Pakistan in various countries.

Prominent athletes included:

· Arshad Nadeem (Javelin Throw Gold Medalist) – 2 million rupees

· Salman Iqbal Butt (Arshad Nadeem’s coach) – 600,000 rupees

· Ahsan Ramzan (Under-21 Snooker Championship Bronze Medalist) – 500,000 rupees

· Muhammad Asif (SAARC Snooker Gold Medalist) – 500,000 rupees

· Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (Bronze Medalist) – 100,000 rupees

Other awardees:

· Abdul Mohammad Khan (U-15 Singles) – 250,000 rupees

· Abdul Mohammad Khan & Zuneira Khan (U-15 Mixed Doubles) – 187,500 rupees each

· Abdul Mohammad Khan & others (U-15 Boys Doubles) – 75,000 rupees each

· Noor Khan, Taha Bilal, Abu Huraira, Atal Manan, Musa Asif, and others (U-15 Team) – 75,000 rupees each

· Taha Bilal & Abdul Mohammad Khan (U-19 Team) – 75,000 rupees each

Winter Sports Awardees:

· Abdul Saboor Ahmed (Snowshoeing 400m) – 250,000 rupees

· Abdul Saboor Ahmed (Snowshoeing 200m) – 100,000 rupees

· Muhammad Afaq Khan (Snowshoeing 100m) – 250,000 rupees

· Muhammad Muzammil Iqbal (Snowshoeing 800m) – 250,000 rupees

· Muneeb ur Rehman (Cross-Country Skiing 50m & 100m) – 250,000 rupees per event

· Abdul Saboor, Afaq, Muzammil, Ali Raza (Relay) – 150,000 rupees each

· Ali Raza – 150,000 rupees

· Manahil (Snowshoeing 400m) – 250,000 rupees

· Manahil (Relay) – 150,000 rupees

· Raveena Qurban (Cross-Country Skiing) – 150,000 rupees

· Iqra Akhtar, Shah Guloon Hayat, Tabsam (Relay) – 150,000 rupees each

Federation Grants:

· Athletics Federation of Pakistan – 10 million rupees (special grant)

· Alpine Club of Pakistan – 2.1 million rupees (annual grant)

· Pakistan Badminton Federation – 1.1 million rupees (annual grant)

· Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation – 2.5 million rupees (annual grant)

· Pakistan Handball Federation – 5 million rupees (special grant)

· Pakistan Judo Federation – 1 million rupees (special grant)

· Pakistan Jiu-Jitsu Federation – 2 million rupees (special grant)

· Pakistan Karate Federation – 3 million rupees (special grant)

· Pakistan Kabaddi Federation – 3 million rupees (annual grant)

· National Rifle Association – 2 million (annual), 5 million (special grant)

· Pakistan Rugby Union – 1.1 million rupees (annual grant)

· Winter Sports Federation Pakistan – 2 million rupees (annual grant)

· Pakistan Sailing Federation – 1 million rupees (annual grant)

· Pakistan Squash Federation – 5 million rupees (special grant)

· Pakistan Swimming Federation – 2.25 million rupees (annual grant)

· Pakistan Table Tennis Federation – 2.25 million rupees (annual grant)

· Pakistan Taekwondo Federation – 1.1 million rupees (annual grant)

· Pakistan Tennis Federation – 1 million rupees (annual grant)

· Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation – 2.5 million rupees (annual grant)

· Pakistan Volleyball Federation – 5 million rupees (annual grant)

· Pakistan Wrestling Federation – 3 million rupees (annual grant)

· Pakistan Wushu Federation – 1 million rupees (annual grant)

Total Grants:

· Annual Grants: 32.9 million rupees

· Special Grants: 31 million rupees

The Pakistan Sports Board has taken a significant step in promoting national sports by rewarding athletes and supporting federations financially.