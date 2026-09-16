‘Provocative, irresponsible’: Pakistan protests Indian warship’s incursion into EEZ

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has lodged a strong protest over what it described as an incursion by Indian Navy warship INS Kolkata into its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), slamming the Indian vessel for engaging in “provocative and irresponsible” manoeuvres near Pakistan Navy ships.

This is the first instance of overt military tension between the nuclear-armed neighbours since they engaged in a fierce, four-day military conflict last year that raised fears of a wider war before a ceasefire was reached.



In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said the Pakistan Navy had been conducting Sea Spark-26 exercises in the exclusive economic zone since September 1.

“Indian warships and helicopters have repeatedly attempted to enter the area of the naval exercises since September,” he added.

The spokesperson said INS Kolkata carried out “dangerous and provocative manoeuvres” near Pakistan Navy vessels. “Despite repeated warnings, the Indian naval ship continued its irresponsible actions,” he added.

The FO spokesperson said that the Indian vessel’s activities were “a clear violation” of the 1991 bilateral agreement and did not constitute routine deployment.

On September 15, INS Kolkata “dangerously changed course” and collided with PNS Hunain, according to the Foreign Office.