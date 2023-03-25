Proud moment for British-Pakistani diplomat
LONDON, Mar 25 (DNA): Fouzia Younis, a British-Pakistani diplomat, has
made history for being appointed His Majesty’s British Consul General to
Toronto.
She is currently working in Islamabad as a senior British diplomat and
expected to leave for Canada soon. She said on Twitter: “Privileged to
be appointed as His Majesty’s British Consul General to Toronto. Special
moment as we think it’s the 1st time (but don’t have data) that a
British Muslim woman has been appointed as Head of a Diplomatic Post. I
won’t be the last.
“To the girls who look like me, who are battling prejudice, racism and
sexism from within communities & outside, who are told they can’t do it,
or that they don’t sound or look the part. Don’t let anyone dim your
power. You can change the world. Shout out to my colleagues & old/new
bosses for your every word of advice and challenge to help me find my
voice. We serve and represent the UK of today, we represent all of us,
we shape all our futures I can’t wait to get cracking in Toronto to do
just that!”
Earlier, she was appointed director of communications at the British
High Commission. According to a report, she was born in Birmingham to
Pakistani parents and passed graduation and master’s from the
Universities of Birmingham and Cambridge before joining the UK Foreign
Service. DNA
====
Related News
PTI all set to stage Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa amid ‘threat alert’
LAHORE, MAR 25: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saturday geared up to hold its jalsa atRead More
PTI moves global forums for support against ‘political victimisation’
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has approached Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and other global forums againstRead More
Comments are Closed