Proud moment for British-Pakistani diplomat

LONDON, Mar 25 (DNA): Fouzia Younis, a British-Pakistani diplomat, has

made history for being appointed His Majesty’s British Consul General to

Toronto.

She is currently working in Islamabad as a senior British diplomat and

expected to leave for Canada soon. She said on Twitter: “Privileged to

be appointed as His Majesty’s British Consul General to Toronto. Special

moment as we think it’s the 1st time (but don’t have data) that a

British Muslim woman has been appointed as Head of a Diplomatic Post. I

won’t be the last.

“To the girls who look like me, who are battling prejudice, racism and

sexism from within communities & outside, who are told they can’t do it,

or that they don’t sound or look the part. Don’t let anyone dim your

power. You can change the world. Shout out to my colleagues & old/new

bosses for your every word of advice and challenge to help me find my

voice. We serve and represent the UK of today, we represent all of us,

we shape all our futures I can’t wait to get cracking in Toronto to do

just that!”

Earlier, she was appointed director of communications at the British

High Commission. According to a report, she was born in Birmingham to

Pakistani parents and passed graduation and master’s from the

Universities of Birmingham and Cambridge before joining the UK Foreign

Service. DNA

