Protests spread against alleged rape of student

Protesters stage sit-in in front of Punjab Assembly; dozens of students arrested in MultanBureau Report

LAHORE: Students of a private college took to streets for the second day on Tuesday to protest against the alleged rape of a girl in Lahore, a day after dozens were injured in violent clashes between protesters and law enforcers.

A group of students gathered outside a private college on Monday on a protest call after reports of the alleged rape of a female student went viral on social media platforms.

At least 28 people, including four policemen, were injured after the protests turned violent. Later, the protest was put off and it was decided to resume the demonstration today again.

It may be noted that the police had arrested a security guard of the college, who was accused of raping the student and launched an investigation into the matter.

However, the suspect denied the allegations, while the police also couldn’t find the evidence to prove them.

Earlier today, the Punjab police also refuted the claims related to the alleged rape of a private college student, saying that “there is no victim” linked to allegations.

However, the students continued their protest today and staged a sit-in in front of the Punjab Assembly on Charing Cross Mall Road amid heavy police presence.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Defence Shehrbano Naqvi said while speaking to ‘Geo Pakistan’ hosts on Tuesday that the girl who is being named as alleged victim was hospitalised 10 days prior to the day that is being claimed as the day of the incident.

“Her medical reports are available, the record of the hospitals she has been admitted to are also available, and information about the way she fell while getting ready for school at her own house is also available,” the officer said.

The ASP noted that two girls in the college had the same names, one of them was completely fine, while the other one was the girl admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile. the students from other cities of Punjab also joined the protests with some of them vandalising a college building on Bosan Road in Multan after which the police arrested dozens of students and baton charged them.

A motorcycle rally was taken out by students in Jahanian, while in Zafarwal, students blocked traffic by setting tires on fire, demanding justice and a transparent investigation into the matter.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday formed a six-member investigation committee under the chairmanship of chief secretary.

Meanwhile, Lahore police also asked details of the incident from the citizens, saying anyone with information should inform the Virtual Women Police Station.

While the protests rocked the provincial capital, the girl’s family surfaced and denied the claims regarding the purported rape.

In a video message with ASP Naqvi, the girl’s father and uncle — with their faces covered with masks — said that “there has been no sexual assault” on their daughter.

“We are surprised to see the videos of ongoing protests on social media.”

The girl’s uncle said that she was currently under treatment in a hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) for the injury in her back that she had sustained from a fall in their house, adding that the protests in her name were being wrongly held.

In the video, ASP Naqvi said requested the masses to avoid involving anyone on the basis of false reports.

Police always register a case on their behalf in case of such offences, she insisted.