Protests erupt in Parachinar against killing of eight people

UPPER KURRAM, MAY 05 (DNA) — Members of the civil society on Friday staged protests against the gruesome killing of eight people including five schoolteachers on May 4. They came out on streets to demand justice against the killing of teachers and their protection.

Earlier, unidentified assailants had gunned down eight people in two separate attacks, with one teacher killed on Shalozan road. Authorities termed “land dispute” as the cause behind murders. Kurram Teachers Association (KTA) announced protests against the ghastly attack soon after the incident.

Zahid Turi, a representative of the KTA, said all public and private schools would remain closed and matriculation exams had been postponed. Today marked the second day of protest in the area as markets had been shut down and protests were staged by mourners on the day the incident had taken place.

Teachers, protesting at Israr Shaeed High School Parachinar, said the schools would remain closed until a proper investigation had been conducted. “Administration and school education department take full notice if a teacher is absent from the school, but no measures have been taken to protect them,” a teacher lamented.

In the area of Alizai, women also took to streets to urge the authorities to protect teachers. They were holding placards and banners stating “It’s better to raise the voice than to bury the dead”. On the other hand, Kurram Bar Council (KBC) also announced to shut the courts in protest against the incidents.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistani and local MNA from Kurram, along with the commissioner and DIG police Kohat, reached Parachinar. He said they would meet the people and would take measures to resolve the issue.

A large crowd also attended the burial prayers of all the dead and headed toward Parachinar Press Club. Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif had condemned the incident and sought for a report from the authorities concerned.

The PM directed the relevant authorities to provide a detailed report of the incident. He stressed that those responsible for this heinous act should be brought to justice as soon as possible. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah vowed that the “enemies of the country and education” would be brought to justice.

KP interim CM Azam Khan also chracterised the incident as “property dispute” and sought a report from the police and relevent administration. Former PM Imran Khan took to Twitter to express his resentment over PM Shehbaz’s trip to London for King Charles III’s coronation ceremony amid rising terrorism in the country. — DNA