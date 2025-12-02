Protest planned after CDA seals industries without prior notice

ISLAMABAD, DEC 2 /DNA/ – The business community of the federal capital has unanimously announced to stage a peaceful protest in front of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 2:00 pm against what it termed anti-business measures by the Authority that are severely damaging economic activity in the region.

The announcement was made by Sardar Tahir Mehmood, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) during a largely attended joint press conference at the Munawar Mughal Hall on Tuesday.

The press conference was attended by a large number of industrialists, traders, market presidents, the President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran, and other business leaders, who strongly condemned the CDA’s high-handed measures being carried out by its officials under the directives of Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa. The participants stated that these measures have created an atmosphere of fear and instability for businesses.

Speaking on the occasion, ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood made a fervent appeal to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to take immediate notice of the unilateral and anti-business decisions of the CDA Chairman.

He declared that the business community, along with 10,000 participants, will march towards the CDA headquarters and stage a sit-in that will continue until the Chairman CDA is transferred. He demanded the immediate de-sealing of all industries and business establishments shut down by the CDA on various pretexts. He warned that if any further attempt is made to seal another business entity, the community will be compelled to announce a shutter-down strike across the city.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the ICCI President pointed out that the CDA’s enforcement teams have been carrying out raids without notice, and even factories producing life-saving drugs have not been spared. He lamented that the concentration of multiple portfolios in the hands of the CDA Chairman reflects a deeper shortage of competent officers in the administrative system.

Mirza Mohammad Ali, Senior Vice President Islamabad Industrial Area Association, said this is the right moment for the business community to unite against the oppressive actions of CDA bureaucrats. He urged PML(N) leader Mian Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to intervene in the national economic interest.

Mohammad Ajmal Baloch, President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran, announced that traders and industrialists are also preparing to hold protests against the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) over its irrational taxation policies, unjustified raids, and harassment of the business community.

Prior to the press conference, a detailed consultative session was held which was addressed by FPCCI President Atif Ikram Shaikh, ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood, Founder Group Chairman Shaikh Tariq Sadiq, former ICCI President Zubair Ahmed Malik, market presidents including Yousuf Rajput, Kamran Kakakhel, Shahzad Shabbir Abbasi, Raja Zulfiqar, and several others.

Former ICCI Presidents Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi, Khalid Javaid, Shaikh Aamir Waheed, Mian Shaukat Masood, Basir Dawood, as well as Executive Members and general members also attended the consultative session and the press conference.