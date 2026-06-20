Proposed telecom bill does not allow private land acquisition, clarifies IT ministry

ISLAMABAD, JUN 20: Amid an uproar over the recently passed Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organisation) Amendment Bill 2026, the Ministry of Information Technology has issued a clarification stating that the legislation aimed at expanding telecom infrastructure while “fully safeguarding private property rights”.

A controversy erupted on Thursday in the Upper House of Parliament when the bill was referred to the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology, whereby senators raised serious concerns.



The controversial bill was passed by the National Assembly without raising any hue and cry on June 11.

In a detailed statement issued on Saturday, the IT ministry said that considering the spectrum auction, it is imperative to have investment in infrastructure to ensure reliable, affordable and high-speed connectivity for the users.

It asserted that the Right of Way (ROW) provisions in the bill do not permit telecom operators to enter individual private property without the owner’s permission or due legal process, and do not authorise compulsory acquisition of private land.

“Property owners retain the right to respond, negotiate terms, seek compensation where applicable, raise objections, and agree matters such as route alignment, timing and access,” it added.

However, the ministry said if a property owner does not respond despite reminders, the matter will be duly referred to the appropriate authority for consideration and resolution in accordance with the law, upholding the constitutional and legal rights of private citizens.

“During this process, telecom operators cannot force entry onto private land while the matter remains under review. The proposed amendments also do not authorise compulsory acquisition of private property.”

In addition, any fines mentioned are related to property owners who have already entered a contract, and thereafter reneged on the contract terms, since this seriously hurts the investments, said the IT ministry.

“In case of any infrastructure laying, the organisations doing so are mandated to return the property in original shape and ensure no permanent damage to property is caused.”

According to the statement, internet services in Pakistan have faced severe issues due to the lack of investment in telecom infrastructure.

A fragmented ROW approval process, arbitrary fees and inconsistent requirements have significantly slowed telecom network expansion, increased deployment costs, and negatively affected service quality for consumers, the ministry said.

To address these challenges hindering fiberisation and investment, the ministry said proposed amendments establish a clear and transparent legal framework covering public property, organised private developments such as housing societies, and individual private property, whilst safeguarding citizen’s rights.

It said the proposed provisions have already been vetted through a comprehensive legislative process which was conducted by the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication.

Members from multiple political parties extensively reviewed the objectives, scope, implementation mechanisms, and safeguards relating to citizens and property owners. The provisions were finalised based on results from legislative scrutiny and were subject to detailed deliberations.

At present, the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) (Amendment) Bill, 2026 is under deliberation in the Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecommunication after being passed by the National Assembly.