Promotions in Pakistan Navy

ISLAMABAD, JUL 5 /DNA/ – Four Rear Admirals of Pakistan Navy promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral. Vice Admiral Abdul Samad was commissioned in Operations branch of Pakistan Navy in 1990. During his illustrious career, the Flag Officer has served on various Command and Staff appointments. His Command appointments include Commanding Officer of PN Submarine and Commander of Submarines Squadron. His major Staff appointment was Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Evaluation) at Naval Headquarters. The Admiral is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University Islamabad. Vice Admiral Abdul Samad is presently serving as Cdr NSFC. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Flag Officer has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Vice Admiral AbidHameed was commissioned in Marine Engineering branch of Pakistan Navy in 1988. During his illustrious service career, the Admiral has held diversified Command & Staff appointments. His Command appointments include Managing Director PN Dockyard and Commander Logistics. His salient Field and Staff appointments include General Manager Ship Rebuild & Construction at PN Dockyard, and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff Projects, Works and Maintenance at Naval Headquarters. The Admiral is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad. Presently, Vice Admiral AbidHameed is appointed as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Material) at Naval Headquarters. In recognition of his illustrious career, the Admiral has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1991. The Admiral’s distinguished service career includes wide range of Command and Staff appointments. His Command appointments include Commanding Officer of PN Destroyer, Commander West and Flag Officer Sea Training. His salient Staff appointments include Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Plans) and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Welfare & Housing). The Admiral is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad. Presently, Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz is appointed as Commander Coast. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Flag Officer has been awarded Hilal-Imtiaz (Military).

Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1991. The Admiral’s distinguished service career includes wide range of Command and Staff appointments. His Command appointments include Commanding Officer of PN Ships, Commander of 25th Destroyer Squadron and Flag Officer Sea Training. His salient Staff appointments include Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operations), Director General Naval Intelligence and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations). The Admiral is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, Naval Staff College USA and National Defence University Islamabad. Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi is presently appointed as Commander Pakistan Fleet. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Flag Officer has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).