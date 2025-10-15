Prof Shoaib Shafi named to Cadet College Hasanabdal Board

RAWALPINDI, Oct 15 (APP):Renowned medical expert and distinguished educationist Professor Muhammad Shoaib Shafi has been appointed as a member of the Board of Governors of Cadet College Hasanabdal.

The appointment was made by Punjab Governor and Chairman of the Board of Governors, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, in recognition of Prof Shafi’s outstanding services in the fields of medicine and medical education, both nationally and internationally.

Prof Shafi, who currently serves as the Senior Vice President of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), is also an active member of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC). Associated with CPSP since 2007, he has previously held several key positions including President, Vice President, and Director General of International Relations.

A recipient of numerous international awards, fellowships, and recognitions, Prof Shafi has represented Pakistan at several prestigious global medical forums, earning honour and respect for the country through his professionalism, vision, and leadership.

Expressing his delight over the appointment, former Punjab Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir congratulated Prof Shafi and termed it a proud moment for the nation’s medical fraternity.

Dr Nasir said Prof Shafi was among those rare individuals who had transformed medicine into a lifelong mission of service to humanity. “His commitment, integrity, and vision have always been an inspiration for others. This appointment is a well-deserved recognition of merit and dedication,” he remarked.

He expressed confidence that Prof Shafi’s vast experience and leadership would play a pivotal role in further enhancing the academic and administrative excellence of Cadet College Hasanabdal. “Personalities like him are a true national asset who guide and inspire the younger generation through their knowledge, vision, and example,” Dr Nasir added.

Prominent members of the medical and academic communities also welcomed the appointment, congratulating Prof Shafi and expressing appreciation to the Punjab Governor for his merit-based and visionary decision. They described the nomination as a progressive step reflecting confidence in competent professionals devoted to the nation’s advancement.