Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar assumes charge as Chairman HEC

ISLAMABAD, FEB 6 /DNA/ – Renowned scholar and distinguished academic leader Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar (Sitara-i-Imtiaz) assumed the office of Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan here on Friday. Upon his arrival at the HEC Secretariat in Islamabad, he was received by the Executive Director HEC, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, alongside senior HEC officers.

With over 35 years of experience in higher education, research, and institutional development, Dr. Niaz is the most senior Vice Chancellor in the country, with a cumulative 16 years of experience leading six prestigious institutions, including Quaid-i-Azam University, University of the Punjab, UET Taxila, National Textile University (NTU), Faisalabad, University of Sahiwal, and Information Technology University, Lahore. He also served as Vice Chairman, Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) for three terms.

A scholar of international standing, Dr. Niaz holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom. He has published a number of peer-reviewed articles, authored/edited four books, supervised 12 Ph.D. students in Chemical Engineering and Total Quality Management (TQM). He remained the Chief Editor of the Journal of Quality and Technology Management, and International Journal of Quality & Innovation from 2005-2017.

Under his leadership, these institutions experienced significant advancements in academic programs, research productivity, infrastructure development, digitalization, and international collaboration.

In recognition of his services, Dr. Niaz was awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2015, PEC Gold Medal in 2017 and Gold Medal by NTU Board of Governors in 2015.

The new Chairman HEC’s vision focuses on strengthening quality assurance, fostering research through global partnerships, promoting industry-oriented academic programs, and enhancing faculty development for advancing Pakistan’s higher education with the aim of developing a knowledge-based economy.

The higher education community across Pakistan has expressed immense satisfaction with the government’s decision, noting that Dr. Niaz’s appointment comes at a critical juncture for the sector.