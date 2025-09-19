Prize distribution ceremony of Chugtai Art Awards 2025 held in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, SEPT 19 /DNA/ – The prize distribution ceremony of Chugtai Art Awards 2025, organized under the theme “Pakistan-Türkiye: Two States, One Nation ”was held in Istanbul today.

The event was graced by Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid and Deputy Governor Istanbul Mehmet Sulun. The ceremony was attended by Deputy Mayor Fatih Hasan Durhat, Provincial Director of National Education Dr. Murat Mucahit Yentur, officials from the Istanbul Governorship, Pakistan Consulate, representatives of the Turkish Ministry of Education, students, teachers, and media representatives.

In his remarks, Ambassador Dr. Yousaf Junaid underscored the exemplary fraternal relations between Pakistan and Türkiye, grounded in shared values, common aspirations, and mutual respect. He noted that this year’s theme aptly reflected the spirit of the enduring partnership, symbolizing the unity and solidarity that have long characterized bilateral ties.

Commending the participating students for their outstanding creativity , Ambassador Junaid emphasized that art serves as a powerful medium to connect hearts, transcend borders, and further strengthen people-to-people linkages between the two brotherly nations.

In his address, Deputy Governor Mehmet Sulun reaffirmed the profound historical, cultural, and fraternal bonds between Pakistan and Turkiye. He underscored that advancing cultural understanding and fostering youth engagement remain essential pillars in further consolidating the exemplary brotherly relations between the two countries .

The first prize was awarded to Ms.Elif Zuheyla Ataysen of Tuzla Mehmet Tekirap Anadolu Lisesi, Ms. Zeynep Akcan from Sehit Yuzbasi Yusuf Kenan MTL and Ms. Elda Yildan from Goksel Baktagir GSL secured the second and third positions respectively.

Ms. Sara AlMuhammad Ali from Bahattin Yildiz Anadolu Lisesi , Ms. Zehra Asya Keskin from Catalca Fen Lisesi and Ms. Sirda Al Muntaha from Aurach Bahattin Yildiz Anadolu Lisesi were awarded Honorable Mentions.

Named after the legendary Pakistani artist Abdul Rahman Chughtai, the Chughtai Art Awards have been organized annually by the Embassy of Pakistan in Türkiye since 2011. The competition aims to promote cultural exchange and artistic expression among high school students across Türkiye. Over the years, the competition has been successfully held in Ankara, Konya, Bursa, Bitlis, Adana, Izmir, and now Istanbul.