Print media in Sindh faces survival crisis, says APNS

KARACHI, NOV 29 /DNA/ – A meeting of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) Sindh Committee, chaired by Javed Mehr Shamsi, has raised serious concerns over the financial survival of print media in the province.

The committee unanimously issued a set of demands to the government, highlighting a dire situation caused by unpaid dues and a sharp reduction in official advertising.

The members expressed deep regret that delays in payments from the Sindh Information Department have precipitated a severe financial crisis, threatening the continued publication of newspapers.

A primary concern was the significant reduction in advertisement volume, which the committee stated has been cut to the lowest possible level by the Sindh Information Department, ignoring member publications. They demanded an immediate increase in ad volume to help newspapers survive.

Regarding payment systems, the committee rejected the current “non-budgeted” method and called for a return to the old system where payments were settled on a monthly basis.

They also insisted that the “85:15” payment system be maintained and that the government revert to making advertising payments through agencies. Furthermore, the committee accused the Press Information Department (PID) of ignoring newspapers from Sindh and deliberately delaying payments, demanding the immediate release of advertisements and the clearance of all pending dues.

The meeting was attended by prominent figures including APNS President Sarmad Ali, Vice Chairman Younas Mehr, and representatives from major publications such as Daily Jang, Daily Ibrat, Daily Ummat, and others.