Prince Rahim Aga Khan V named 50th hereditary imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims

LISBON, PORTUGAL, 5 FEB /DNA/ – Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan V was today named the 50th hereditary Imam (spiritual leader) of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, following the unsealing of the Will of his late father, Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, who died in Lisbon, Portugal yesterday, aged 88.

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V is a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his progeny) through his daughter, Hazrat Bibi Fatima, and the Prophet’s cousin and son-in-law, Hazrat Ali, the fourth Rightly Guided Caliph of Islam and the first Shia Imam.

Throughout their 1,400 year history, the Ismailis have been led by a living, hereditary Imam. The Ismailis live in over 35 countries and number approximately 12 to 15 million.

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V is the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, as designated by his late father, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, in accordance with historical Shia Imami Ismaili tradition.

Born on 12 October 1971, Prince Rahim is the eldest son of the late Prince Karim Aga Khan and his first wife, Princess Salimah. Prince Rahim was educated at Phillips Academy Andover and graduated in 1995 from Brown University with a Bachelor of Arts in Comparative Literature.

Prince Rahim has two sons from his former wife, Princess Salwa: Prince Irfan (b. 2015) and Prince Sinan (b. 2017).

He serves on the boards of many agencies of the Aga Khan Development Network, and has closely followed the work of The Institute of Ismaili Studies and the Ismaili community’s social governance institutions.

Prince Rahim has been particularly concerned with the AKDN’s drive to protect the environment and mitigate the effects of climate change, serving as Chairman of its Environment and Climate Committee. He has also given sustained attention to the work of AKDN and the Ismaili community institutions in addressing the needs of those living in the greatest poverty and supporting the improvement of their livelihoods through education, training and enterprise.

Prince Rahim meets regularly with leaders of government, international organisations, and civil society to strengthen their relations with the Ismaili Imamat and to advance the AKDN’s efforts to improve the lives of marginalised and vulnerable communities.