Prince Karim Aga Khan laid to rest in Egypt’s Aswan

Aswan: Prince Karim Aga Khan IV was laid to rest today, 9th February 2025, at a private burial ceremony in Aswan, Egypt. Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50thIsmaili Imam, and family members were present, together with leaders of the global Ismaili community. The Governor of Aswan, as a mark of respect, facilitated and participated in a dignified procession through the city to the banks of the River Nile. The casket of the late Prince Karim Aga Khan IV was transferred by boat in a ceremonial crossing to the private domain where Villa Nour El Salam and the mausoleum of Aga Khan III are situated. The casket was carried by hand in a procession which was led by family members. His Highness’s body was interred in the existing mausoleum at the top of the hill overlooking the Nile.

The ceremonies were in accordance with Muslim tradition and after they were completed,

the leaders present had the opportunity to express condolences to the family. After the ceremonies, the Governor of Aswan, Major General Dr. Ismail Kamal, presented Prince Rahim Aga Khan V with a symbolic key to the City of Aswan as a mark of respect.

Egypt was the centre of the Fatimid Caliphate, which was governed by Ismaili Imams during the 10th and 11th centuries. The Fatimid Imam-Caliphs founded the city of Cairo, a major centre of learning, culture, and trade. Their support of pluralism, education and the arts led to a series of advancements in science, architecture, and philosophy, and their legacy can be observed today in the rich history and culture of the region.

Aswan is the final resting place of Sir Sultan Mahomed Shah Aga Khan III, and his wife, Mata Salamat. They both enjoyed warm relations with the people of Aswan, which have

been sustained by the late Prince Karim and his family, through the work of the Om Habibeh Foundation and the Aga Khan Foundation.