Prince Harry’s friend drops biggest truth about Duke’s secret reunion with William

Prince Harry’s close friend Whoopi Goldberg has broken his silence on the Duke’s ‘secret reunion’ with his estraged brother Prince William.

She has claimed that tHarry will ‘peacefully reconcile’ with William, adding that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s father is telling the truth about his feelings to repair rift with his family.

The actress and broadcaster said she believes Harry is genuine in his desire to repair the rift with his family after he spoke publicly about it in a new interview with GQ.

Discussing the interview on The View, Goldberg questioned whether Harry’s decision to speak out publicly would help ‘mend fences’, but said: ‘I do believe he would like to.’

Her co-host Sara Haines also shared her thoughts and wish about the royal brothers, saying she hoped they would eventually achieve a ‘peaceful reconciliation’, adding that their late mother Princess Diana ‘lives through that relationship’.

Goldberg revealed the biggest truh amid speculation and prediction, saying that William and Harry will finally end feud and make peace.

‘I think it’ll happen,’ she said.

However, the Duke’s friend made a bold admission, saying: “So a lot of the tension came, I guess, because Harry and Meghan put their conflicts out in public.” He continued, “The question is, will this interview help mend fences? I don’t know that this particular interview will help mend fences.”

Sunny Hostin then pointed to Goldberg’s personal connection with the Duke as she backed her assessment, adding: “I don’t know Harry. I know Whoopi does and has a relationship with him.

“I hope they do work it out.”

Princess Diana’s two sons, William and Harry, once seemed inseparable before the Duke’s marriage. In the last few years, however, their once-close bond has collapsed into a bitter and very public family feud.The brothers are said to be not on speaking terms.