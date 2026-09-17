Prince Harry steals King Charles, William’s thunder with first engagement in UK

Prince Harry garnered all the attention with his first public engagement since moving back to the United Kingdom, stealing the spotlight from King Charles and Prince William.

While King Charles and Prince William continued with their official royal duties on Thursday, Harry carved his own path as he built his calendar as a non-working member of the royal family on the very same day.

Harry is attending an event in London for the Invictus Games, the Paralympic-style competition for wounded veterans he founded over a decade ago.

The event is already making headlines because it marks the Duke’s first public appearance since he and his family moved back to the UK.

The Duke’s outing is being seen as a significant move, coming as his uncle’s bombshell book about Princess Diana has already sparked intense speculation about the royal family.

Meanwhile, The British monarch delivered a speech during a conference of leaders from the artificial intelligence sector and government at Dumfries House in Cumnock, Scotlan, warning the “existential dangers” of artificial intelligence systems are falling into the wrong hands.

He added: “Surely, we need sufficient means of control before it is all too late?”

The same day, also in Scotland, William stepped out with his wife Princess Kate for a royal visit to the Isle of Bute. The couple also watched training activities on the pitch while visiting Bute Shinty Club in Rothesay.

They Joined Beachwatch Bute’s beach ranger and local volunteers working together to protect the island’s coastline, inspiring the next generation to care for the natural environment.Harry’s relations with some of his royal family members, particularly William, have been strained in the years since his departure from the UK. The latest claims about his alleged involvment in his uncle’s book has also worsened the situation amid his efforts to reconcile with the royal family.