Prime Minister’s visit to Baku, Azerbaijan to attend COP29

ISLAMABAD, NOV 11 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit Baku, Azerbaijan on 12-13 November 2024 to participate in the “World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit” of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and other senior officials.

The Prime Minister will address the World Leaders Climate Action Summit on 13 November 2024. He will also attend several High-Level events on the sidelines of the Summit, and hold bilateral meetings with world leaders. Several high-level events and roundtable discussions hosted by Pakistan will also take place at the Pakistan Pavilion during COP29.

At the COP29, Pakistan will call for balanced and ambitious progress on all issues such as loss and damage, adaptation, mitigation and means of implementation. It will seek predictable financing to address developing countries’ climate goals. Pakistan will also underscore the historical responsibility and the principle of Equity and Common but Differentiated Responsibility and call on developed nations to undertake deeper emission cuts.