Prime Minister’s Meeting with Chinese Vice-President in New York

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and Mr. Han Zheng, the Vice-President of People’s Republic of China met at the sidelines of UNGA Summit in New York today.

The conversation was marked by traditional warmth and cordiality that has been the hallmark of Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on the entire gamut of bilateral relationship including CPEC and bilateral economic and financial cooperation.

Reiterating support to China on core issues, the Prime Minister appreciated China’s unflinching support to Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and socio-economic development. He noted that China’s firm opposition to holding any G20 meeting in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir reflected China’s principled stance for upholding international law and UN resolutions.

In his remarks, Vice-President Han said that Pakistan-China friendship is unique and has withstood the vicissitude of time due to deep fraternal ties between the peoples of two nations. He added that as a close neighbour and iron-brother, Pakistan occupies a special position in China’s neighbourhood diplomacy and that China would continue its efforts for safeguarding Pakistan’s core interests and for the economic development and prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

Expressing satisfaction at the steady development of CPEC projects in Pakistan, the two sides agreed on the centrality of CPEC for Pakistan’s socio-economic development and expressed their firm commitment to continue working together for realizing its shared objectives. The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the celebratory events held in both countries to mark the 10th anniversary of CPEC. They also agreed to further deepening their cooperation at the multilateral fora.

Prime Minister Kakar and Vice-President Han agreed to continue the momentum of high level exchanges between Pakistan and China. The Prime Minister invited Chinese Vice-President to undertake a visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience which the latter graciously accepted.