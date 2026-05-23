Prime Minister’s China Visit in a Changing Global Order

T.M. Awan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to China comes at a moment when the global strategic landscape is rapidly shifting and regional uncertainty is deepening across multiple fronts. From rising tensions in the Middle East to intensifying great-power competition in Asia and continued instability in Afghanistan, the geopolitical environment surrounding Pakistan has become increasingly fragile. In such circumstances, Islamabad’s engagement with Beijing is no longer merely symbolic diplomacy. It is increasingly about economic survival, strategic positioning, and long-term regional relevance.

The visit, scheduled as both countries mark 75 years of diplomatic relations, carries significance beyond routine bilateral engagement. For decades, Pakistan-China relations have often been described through familiar phrases such as “all-weather friendship” and “ironclad partnership.” Yet today, both Islamabad and Beijing appear focused on transforming that historic political trust into a more institutionalized economic, technological, and strategic framework capable of adapting to a changing world order.

The timing itself is geopolitically important. Pakistan is navigating post-2025 tensions with India, economic fragility at home, and a volatile western frontier. China, meanwhile, faces mounting pressure from an increasingly polarized Indo-Pacific environment shaped by US-China rivalry, supply-chain restructuring, and strategic competition over technology and trade corridors. In this context, both countries are recalibrating their partnership from rhetoric toward operational convergence.

That shift is perhaps most visible in the expected acceleration of CPEC Phase-II.

The first phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor fundamentally transformed Pakistan’s infrastructure landscape through roads, energy projects, and connectivity initiatives. However, it also exposed critical structural weaknesses within Pakistan’s economy. Infrastructure alone could not guarantee industrial growth, export competitiveness, or sustainable economic recovery. Critics repeatedly questioned whether Pakistan had developed the institutional capacity necessary to translate Chinese financing into long-term productivity.

CPEC Phase-II is therefore being framed as a transition from infrastructure to industrialization. The emphasis is now expected to move toward business-to-business (B2B) investment models, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), export-oriented manufacturing, agricultural modernization, technology transfer, and digital integration. China’s growing interest in relocating segments of its manufacturing supply chains into Pakistan reflects broader global economic trends, including rising labor costs within China and the diversification of industrial production networks.

Yet the real challenge lies not in announcing industrial cooperation but in creating an environment where Chinese private capital feels secure enough to invest long term.

This is where Pakistan faces uncomfortable realities.

Chinese state-backed infrastructure financing and private-sector industrial relocation operate according to very different calculations. Private investors require regulatory consistency, reliable energy supplies, transparent taxation systems, legal predictability, efficient logistics, and above all, security guarantees. Pakistan’s long-standing issues—bureaucratic delays, policy inconsistency, currency volatility, and governance inefficiencies—continue to discourage industrial investment despite strong political ties between Islamabad and Beijing.

Unless Pakistan undertakes serious structural reforms, the promise of SEZ-led industrial transformation risks remaining largely aspirational.

The visit is also expected to deepen cooperation under China’s broader “Digital Silk Road” initiative. Emerging discussions surrounding artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, digital payments, telecommunications modernization, and e-commerce integration indicate that Pakistan-China cooperation is entering a new technological phase. This reflects a wider global reality: modern strategic competition is increasingly being fought not only through military alliances or trade routes, but through data infrastructure, technological ecosystems, and digital connectivity.

For Pakistan, this creates both opportunity and responsibility. Deeper digital integration with China could modernize domestic industries and provide Pakistani SMEs access to wider commercial networks. At the same time, it also raises long-term questions regarding technological dependence, cybersecurity governance, and strategic balancing in an era of expanding US-China competition.

Beyond economics, the security dimension of the visit cannot be ignored. China’s concerns regarding militant attacks on Chinese nationals and CPEC-linked projects remain significant. Meanwhile, post-May 2025 regional tensions have accelerated strategic coordination between Islamabad and Beijing in areas ranging from deterrence stability to cybersecurity and regional counterterrorism cooperation.

Afghanistan will also remain central to these discussions. Both countries increasingly view regional instability as a direct threat to long-term Belt and Road connectivity and broader economic integration across Asia.

Still, perhaps the most important aspect of this visit lies in what it symbolizes after seventy-five years of diplomatic relations.

Few bilateral relationships in modern international politics have displayed the continuity that Pakistan-China ties have maintained across wars, sanctions, regime changes, and shifting global alignments. What began as a strategic understanding during the Cold War has gradually evolved into one of the most consequential partnerships in Asia.

However, history alone cannot sustain future relevance.

The true success of this visit will not be measured by ceremonial statements or the number of memorandums signed in Beijing. It will depend on whether both countries can transform strategic trust into practical economic delivery, industrial modernization, technological advancement, and sustainable regional stability.

Because in an increasingly multipolar world, partnerships survive not through slogans, but through implementation.

The writer is a journalist, strategic communication, and public diplomacy advisor based in Islamabad.