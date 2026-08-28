Prime Minister Speaks with Prime Minister of Nepal

ISLAMABAD, 28 AUG (DNA) — Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with His Excellency Balendra Shah, Prime Minister of Nepal, this afternoon. During the telephone call, the Prime Minister conveyed heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of lives and widespread devastation caused by the recent flashfloods and landslides in Nepal.

While expressing complete solidarity with the Nepali leadership and people on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, the Prime Minister offered whatever possible assistance was required at this difficult time. The Prime Minister also conveyed to his Nepali counterpart that Pakistan was dispatching emergency relief assistance to Nepal in order to help with the relief efforts.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah thanked the Prime Minister for the telephone call and expression of solidarity and support in the wake of the natural calamity. He also expressed gratitude for the generous offer of assistance made by Pakistan. — DNA