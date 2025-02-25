Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s message on Kuwait’s National Day and Liberation Day

ISLAMABAD, FEB 25 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended warm greetings to the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Government, and the brotherly people of Kuwait on the occasion of Kuwait’s National Day and Liberation Day. In his message, the Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s strong bond of friendship with Kuwait and wished the nation continued peace, progress, and prosperity.

On this auspicious occasion, we join the Kuwaiti nation in celebrating their proud history and their courage and valour through challenging times for preserving their freedom against foreign aggression.

Pakistan-Kuwait bilateral relations are anchored in our shared history, faith and culture. We have always stood by each other through thick and thin. I look forward to working closely with the leadership of Kuwait to elevate our relations to new heights, enhance mutually beneficial cooperation and strive for regional peace and prosperity.