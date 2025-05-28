Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Azerbaijan visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Azerbaijan marks a significant step forward in Pakistan’s regional diplomacy and economic outreach. The visit, punctuated by warm diplomatic gestures, high-level meetings, and promising economic announcements, is a strong indication that Pakistan is looking eastward for strategic alliances and economic partnerships. Azerbaijan, a country that has consistently stood by Pakistan on key international issues, especially Kashmir, has once again shown its deep-rooted fraternal ties with Islamabad.

During his visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Azerbaijani leadership for their unwavering support, particularly during Pakistan’s tense standoff with India in recent years. In the diplomatic wilderness that followed the revocation of Article 370 by India in 2019, Azerbaijan was among the very few countries — notably alongside Turkiye — that openly supported Pakistan’s principled stance on Kashmir. This support was not only a testament to the strength of bilateral relations but also underscored a shared commitment to justice, sovereignty, and the rights of oppressed peoples.

Beyond political solidarity, the most tangible outcome of the visit was Azerbaijan’s announcement to invest $2 billion in Pakistan across various sectors. This is a landmark development and a reflection of Azerbaijan’s confidence in Pakistan’s economic potential. As Pakistan grapples with economic challenges, including dwindling foreign direct investment, a burgeoning trade deficit, and a need for energy diversification, such investment commitments are timely and deeply encouraging.

The Prime Minister’s participation in the trilateral forum — alongside Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan — further highlights the evolving regional dynamics. The Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan triangle is fast becoming a bloc of strategic cooperation rooted in shared history, cultural affinity, and mutual economic interests. This trilateral engagement offers a platform to jointly address issues of regional connectivity, trade, security, and diplomacy in a multipolar world where regional blocs are gaining importance.

Pakistan must now ensure that this goodwill is reciprocated with action. Facilitating Azerbaijani and Turkish investors, offering them streamlined business processes, and ensuring a secure and welcoming environment is critical. Bureaucratic red tape, inconsistent policies, and a lack of investor confidence have long plagued foreign investment in Pakistan. It is imperative that special economic zones and investment protection frameworks be strengthened to honor the trust our friends have shown.

Moreover, Pakistan can benefit by learning from Azerbaijan’s post-war reconstruction and energy management experience. Cooperation in sectors like renewable energy, information technology, infrastructure, and logistics can bring real economic dividends.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Azerbaijan is a diplomatic success and an opportunity to turn long-standing friendship into robust economic and strategic collaboration. The onus is now on Islamabad to capitalize on this momentum and create lasting partnerships that benefit the people of all three brotherly nations — Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkiye.