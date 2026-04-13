Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Receives Telephone Call from Canadian PM Mark Carney

ISLAMABAD, APR 13: /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney this evening.

During their warm and cordial conversation, the Canadian Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Pakistan’s peace efforts that culminated in the temporary ceasefire and led to the recently held talks between the United States and Iran, hosted by Pakistan.

While appreciating Canada’s endorsement and support for Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts, the Prime Minister highlighted that the US-Iran negotiations were an important step towards peace and assured that Pakistan would continue with its efforts to urge both parties to maintain the ceasefire and make meaningful progress towards de-escalation and regional peace and stability.

The two leaders also exchanged views on Pakistan-Canada bilateral relations and expressed their desire to work together to enhance cooperation in agriculture, clean energy, mines and minerals as well as enhancing Canadian investments in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to the Canadian Prime Minister to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his kind convenience.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close coordination.