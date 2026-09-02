Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Convenes Emergency Meeting on Health Affairs and PIMS Fire Incident

ISLAMABAD, SEP 2: /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, upon his return from Kyrgyzstan, chaired an emergency meeting regarding national health affairs and the recent fire incident at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Health Secretary Captain (R) Muhammad Mahmood, and PIMS Executive Director Dr. Muhammad Salman.

During the session, the Prime Minister was briefed on the overall state of the health sector and received a special update on the ongoing investigation into the PIMS fire incident. Officials informed him that interim findings are being implemented in line with the Prime Minister’s directives.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that no leniency will be shown to officials found guilty of criminal negligence. He instructed the Minister for Health and the Health Secretary to personally ensure their presence at PIMS Hospital on alternate days, overseeing reforms and improvements under their direct supervision.