Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accepts invitation to CHOGM in Samoa

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 18 (DNA) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call today from King Charles III. The King formally invited the Prime Minister to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa in October. Accepting the invitation, the Prime Minister said that the CHOGM in Samoa would be a significant moment in the history of the Commonwealth, being the first summit that the King would chair since becoming Head of the Commonwealth.

Prime Minister Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the Commonwealth and the values enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter. He said that the CHOGM in Samoa would provide a forum to discuss opportunities for enhancing intra-Commonwealth cooperation on a number of important issues, such as fostering sustainable development, strengthening democratic institutions, and empowering Commonwealth youth.

Noting the King’s longstanding interest in environmental issues and various initiatives for climate sustainability, the Prime Minister said that he particularly looked forward to engaging with Commonwealth leaders on climate change, especially as Pakistan is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

The Prime Minister also inquired after the King’s health and conveyed his best wishes for Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, who had successfully completed her treatment.

Recalling the fond memories of the King’s last visit to Pakistan, when he was the Prince of Wales, the Prime Minister hoped that the King and Her Majesty The Queen would visit Pakistan soon.