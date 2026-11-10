Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Antalya

ANTALYA, NOV 10: /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Antalya, Republic of Türkiye, today on an official visit to participate in the Leaders’ Summit of the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was received by Mr. Gökhan Yazgı, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye, Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Türkiye, Ms. Amna Baloch, and senior Turkish officials.

The Prime Minister will address the COP31 Antalya Leaders’ Summit, highlighting Pakistan’s climate priorities and emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced global climate action and strengthened international cooperation to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change, in accordance with established principles.

The Prime Minister will also address the High-Level Dialogue on Clean Energy Transition and Electrification, titled “35 by 35: Powering the Future.”

On the sidelines of the Summit, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Turkish President Recep Erdoğan and other world leaders attending COP31 to discuss matters of mutual interest and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

“Pakistan Pavilion” has been established at the COP31 venue where 54 events will be hosted on various themes.

Pakistan’s contributions in previous COP outcomes include among others active climate diplomacy that led to the establishment of Loss and Damage Fund during COP27.