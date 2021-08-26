Prime Minister meets Executive Director of United Nations World Food Programme (WFP)

The Executive Director of the Rome-based United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), Mr. David M. Beasley, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister appreciated the role of WFP as the leading international humanitarian organization for delivering food assistance in emergencies and for working with nations worldwide to improve nutrition and build resilience.

The Prime Minister underlined that Pakistan has been a beneficiary of various WFP projects that are being implemented in the country, and values its partnership with the Organisation.

Views were also exchanged on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. The Prime Minister reiterated that formation of an inclusive government and positive engagement of international community with Afghanistan, is the way forward to avert any humanitarian crisis and secure peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Executive Director Beasley expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s role in facilitating the work of the United Nations World Food Programme in providing food assistance to Afghans. He also discussed with the Prime Minister the ways of facilitating the continued provision of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.