Prime Minister lauds Punjab’s Mega Projects at Transport Ceremony

GUJRANWALA, Dec 6 (APP/DNA): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, while appreciating Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the successful launch of diverse public-oriented mega projects across the province, said after completion of their current mandate, the PML-N under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif would ‘get historic results in the next general elections’.

Addressing a ground breaking ceremony of mass transport system here, the prime minister said the recent election results in Punjab reflected the public trust in the PML-N leadership.

“In the next three year, the incumbent government of PML-N has the mandate to serve the people,” he said stressing that they should work tirelessly under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

In his remarks, broadcast live on national Tv channels, he expressed the optimism that on the basis of hard work and launch of development projects, the next election results across the country would be pleasant ones for the PML-N.

“The journey of progress and prosperity has just commenced and we will move on the path of development rapidly. In the next election, owing to this hard work, PML-N will get historic results,” he added.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, federal and provincial ministers, parliamentarians, members of parliaments and assembly, relevant authorities and a large number of people.

The prime minister termed the groundbreaking of mass transport system, a major initiative to facilitate the city dwellers, besides facilitating the other areas, a key initiative to provide public relief.

He said the project was a gift from the Punjab CM which would transform the entire district, providing immense relief to the commuters, including students, patients, labours, lawyers and other people from different walks of life.

The prime minister said the journey of progress had started in 1985 under Nawaz Sharif’s government.

Nawaz Sharif had launched the development projects at that time when the country was embroiled only in catchwords and politicking, he added.

With launch of uplift projects, Nawaz Sharif buried those kinds of politics, the prime minister said, adding the former prime minister and chief minister initiated road networks, health facilities and various other economic initiatives, thus starting a new chapter of politics during 1988 elections which was still continuing under the PML-N leadership.

The prime minister said history would remember Nawaz Sharif’s achievements with golden words including country acquiring the nuclear power in 1998. If it had not been the case, the situation in the recent war with India in May would have been different, he opined.

In Punjab, he further said, his journey of progress was moving at rapid speed under the dynamic and young leadership of CM Punjab who was continuing the legacy of Nawaz Sharif.

He lauded the government of Punjab initiatives like construction of cancer hospital, launch of metro buses, clean Punjab, pollution reduction, provision of houses for the homeless, helping flood-affected people, provision of missing facilities in schools etc.

The prime minister said that all these works spoke for themselves and like truth could not be ignored even by the political opponents.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her remarks, highlighted the key initiatives launched by her provincial government.

She said that the country had witnessed immense progress and development under the PML-N leadership.