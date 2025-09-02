Prime Minister condemns terrorist attack in Bannu

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 2: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif praised the bravery of security forces who neutralized six terrorists in a recent attack on the Federal Constabulary headquarters in Bannu district. The Prime Minister referred to the terrorists as “Khawarij,” a term often used to describe those who sow discord, and condemned the attack as being sponsored by India.

The Prime Minister expressed his profound sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of six brave soldiers from the Federal Constabulary and the Army who lost their lives in the confrontation. He extended his condolences to the families of the martyrs, assuring them that the nation stands with them in this difficult time and shares in their grief.

Prime Minister Sharif vowed to continue the fight against the “menace of terrorism” until it is completely eradicated from the country. He paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces, saying that the entire nation, including himself, stands side by side with the armed forces in their resolve to cleanse the country of terrorists. The Prime Minister’s message underscored the nation’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring the security of its citizens.