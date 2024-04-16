Price Hike Alert: OGRA revises fuel costs for the upcoming fortnight
ISLAMABAD, APR 16: /DNA/ – The prices of Petroleum products have seen an increasing trend in the international market during the last fortnight. The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices, based on the price variations in the international market. The prices of Motor Spirit & HSD for the next fortnight, starting from 16th April, 2024, are accordingly being revised as follows:
(Rs. / liter)
|Products
|Existing Prices w.e.f. 01.04.2024
|New Prices w.e.f. 16.04.2024
|Increase/Decrease
|MS (Petrol)
|289.41
|293.94
|+4.53
|High Speed Diesel(HSD)
|282.24
|290.38
|+8.14
