Price Hike Alert: OGRA revises fuel costs for the upcoming fortnight

ISLAMABAD, APR 16: /DNA/ – The prices of Petroleum products have seen an increasing trend in the international market during the last fortnight. The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices, based on the price variations in the international market. The prices of Motor Spirit & HSD for the next fortnight, starting from 16th April, 2024, are accordingly being revised as follows:

                                                                                                                        (Rs. / liter)

ProductsExisting Prices w.e.f. 01.04.2024New Prices w.e.f. 16.04.2024Increase/Decrease
MS (Petrol)289.41293.94+4.53
High Speed Diesel(HSD)282.24290.38+8.14
