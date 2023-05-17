Preventive measures protect from diseases: Health Minister

LAHORE, May 17 (APP):Caretaker Punjab Health Minister, Dr. Javed Akram has said that preventive measures should be adopted to avoid the disease of hypertension.

In his special message on the occasion of World Hypertension Day, on Wednesday, he said that today (May 17), awareness was being given across the world about hypertension (high-blood pressure). He said that a healthy lifestyle should be adopted to live a healthy life.

The provincial Health minister said that the disease of hypertension was spreading rapidly in Pakistan. “In order to avoid hypertensive disease, we should reduce the use of salt and fat in food,” he said.

He said that weight should be controlled in addition to obesity. Dr. Javed Akram said that high blood pressure could cause kidney and heart diseases.