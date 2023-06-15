Preventing PTI members from voting for Hafiz Naeem reprehensible: Omar 

ISLAMABAD, JUN 15 /DNA/ – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan lambasted the corrupt PPP Sindh government for resorting to every coercive method to prevent PTI members from voting for Hafiz Naeem the PTI-JI Joint candidate.

In a statement on Thursday, Omar Ayub Khan strongly condemned this action by PPP and CM Murad Ali Shah.

He said: “PPP is resorting to every coercive method to prevent PTI Members from voting for Hafiz Naeem the PTI-JI Joint Candidate.” He said that the corrupt PPP Sindh government has arrested, abducted and was preventing PTI members from voting, which was condemnable.

Omar Ayub Khan stated that PPP had not given anything to Sind or the people of Karachi since the last 16 years it had been in power in Sindh.