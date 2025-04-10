Press Conference By Minister For Climate Change Musadik Masood Malik On Climate Change And Carbon Credits

ISLAMABAD: APR 10 (DNA):Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Masood Malik held a press conference today, shedding light on key aspects of Pakistan’s climate change policies and clarifying the country’s stance on green finance and the carbon credit system at the global level. The Minister stated that Pakistan is a resilient state, and its people are even more resilient. We are no longer a weak nation, but rather a respected one that prioritizes climate change for the generations to come.

He further mentioned that 85% of global green finance is directed to the USA, China, and certain Western countries, and attempts are being made to impose taxes on Pakistan for this. The Minister emphasized that Pakistan is not asking for loans but is seeking investment from the global community to develop its green economy. Under the direction of the Prime Minister, Pakistan has established the Green Climate Fund, whose regulations have been finalized and will be shared soon.

This is a significant step towards promoting green employment and sustainable development. The Minister also noted that during COP 29, the Prime Minister had invited other countries to invest in green projects in Pakistan, and we aim to continue this policy to reduce the impacts of climate change in the country and promote green development. Pakistan has called for the responsibility of countries that generate more pollution to purchase carbon credits from nations like Pakistan that are actively working to reduce emissions. A plan has been developed to establish 250 water treatment plants in Punjab to ensure the provision of clean water.

Under the Mehmood Bhatti schemes, Ruda will claim carbon credits, which will be important for environmental protection. The Minister also praised the Sindh Government’s mangrove projects, which will assist in carbon credit trading, and further steps are being taken to protect these natural resources for long-term preservation.

Following the impacts of climate change on the Margalla Hills, the Minister announced measures for its protection and restoration, including the launch of a pilot project for carbon crediting to safeguard the environment and reduce the effects of climate change. The Minister commended the green initiatives of the Punjab Government, which aim to benefit local communities through environmental protection while providing access to clean water and healthcare services.

A carbon exchange company is being planned in Pakistan, which will provide an essential platform for green finance and enhance the global prospects of Pakistan’s success in this domain. Pakistan is moving towards global partnerships to reduce the impacts of climate change and is inviting investment in green projects. In conclusion, the Minister emphasized that addressing the fundamental issues of Pakistan’s people is our top priority, and through global green investment, we are determined to guide the country toward a sustainable and prosperous future.