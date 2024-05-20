Press Club of Pakistan UK hosts interfaith event

From Attaullah Cheema

MANCHESTER, MAY 20: The Press Club of Pakistan, United Kingdom, hoisted a gorgeous interfaith festive here in Manchester, while Ch. Pervaiz Mashi Matto, President of the organisation, Presided over the event. While Lord Mayor of Manchester councilor Mohtarma Yasmin Dar was the chief guest whereas member of British parliament Afzal Khan, and Pakistani community welfare Attache, here at Consulate General, Manchester, Ms Misba Naureen were the guests of honour at the function.

Ch. Pervaiz Masih Mattoo, in his presidential welcome address, maintained that the prime objective of this event is to bring religious cohesion among the people and promote tolerance, brotherhood, and honour the faith of others and say a big “No “to hatred, racism and other social evils. While recounting various achievements by the PCPUK, he also said, that we have carried out many projects, seminars journalists refreshers, and workshops, commemorating, Quaid e Azam, Independence Day of Pakistan, and other national and religious, festivities of Eid, Christmas etc. Our members, he added have published their new books and encouraging British, poets, and writers, he concluded. Mohtrma Misbah

Naureen, community welfare Attache of Pakistan at consulate-general of Manchester, while speaking at the occasion, highly appreciated the constructive role of PCPUK, in community development, creating interfaith respect among all the segments of the British community. She suggested to the participants, mainly

representing Pakistani Muslims, and Christians, here have substantial educational facilities and our Pakistani immigrants, should focus their more and more attention towards the education of their children.

She also lauded the role of organisation and termed its activities commendable, for the promotion of social, religious, and political norms Lord mayor of Manchester Yasmin Dar, in her speech, thanked all the participants and appreciated, how the Local communities came together, in a spirit of unity and brotherhood. MP Afzal Khan described organizing such events as an extremely important step on the part of PCPUK for social diversity. The city of Manchester has been unique and remarkable in the sense that it is home to people of all races and religions, who live here in harmony, as exemplified by today’s event.