President Zardari’s private visit abroad was entirely self-financed: Spokesperson
ISLAMABAD, SEP 12 /DNA/ – Apropos reports appearing in a section of the media regarding the President’s recent private visit abroad, the Spokesperson to the President has clarified that the visit was entirely private and all expenses related to it were borne personally by President Asif Ali Zardari.
The aircraft for the visit was privately chartered by the President. All expenses relating to the aircraft, including the crew, parking and stay, as well as other associated expenses, were paid by the President himself.
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