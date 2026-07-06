President Zardari visits Rukh Ordo Cultural Center

Cholpon-Ata, JUL 6 /DNA/ — President Asif Ali Zardari, accompanied by President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, visited the Rukh Ordo Cultural Center in Cholpon-Ata shortly after his arrival in the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the visit, President Zardari was briefed on the significance of the Rukh Ordo Cultural Center as an important symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic’s rich cultural heritage, history and traditions. The two Presidents toured different sections of the cultural complex and exchanged views on the importance of preserving cultural heritage and promoting greater understanding among nations through cultural exchanges.

A traditional cultural performance was presented in honour of President Asif Ali Zardari, showcasing the vibrant folk music, dance and artistic traditions of the Kyrgyz Republic. President Zardari appreciated the warm hospitality extended to him and lauded the rich cultural heritage of the Kyrgyz people.

A banquet was also hosted in honour of President Zardari and his delegation, during which traditional Kyrgyz musical performances dedicated to Pakistan and its people were presented, reflecting the warmth of the host country’s welcome and the enduring friendship between Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.