President Zardari urges preparedness ahead of heavy rains in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 7 /DNA/ – President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, has called on all concerned institutions to remain fully prepared in view of the heavy rains expected in Sindh from Sunday night through Tuesday.

The President directed provincial, district and municipal authorities to stay on high alert and ensure advance arrangements, particularly in low-lying and coastal areas which are most vulnerable to flooding. He also emphasized the need for close monitoring of water levels in Hub Dam and other reservoirs to safeguard communities.

President Zardari appealed to the residents of these areas to take precautionary measures and strictly follow government advisories for their safety. He stressed that timely relocation to safe areas, where necessary, must be facilitated and that relief machinery and staff at the district and tehsil levels remain fully mobilized.

The President further urged the media and local administrations to play an active role in raising awareness among the public, so that risks are minimized and lives are protected.