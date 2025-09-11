President Zardari to Undertake Official Visit to China from September 12

DNA

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 11 — On the invitation of the Chinese Government, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, will embark on an official visit to China from September 12 to 21, 2025.

During the visit, President Zardari will travel to Chengdu, Shanghai, and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, where he will meet with provincial leadership. The discussions will focus on strengthening Pakistan-China bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of economic and trade cooperation, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and future connectivity initiatives. Both sides will also exchange views on cooperation at multilateral fora.

The visit underscores the tradition of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China, reflecting their deep-rooted All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership. It will reaffirm mutual support on issues of core interest, advance economic and trade collaboration, including CPEC, and highlight the joint commitment of both nations to regional peace, development, and stability.